CCCI launch the Community Spirit Challenge

ALL IN: MFE are supported Mensland this week as part of the Community Spirit Challenge.

WHETHER it would be purchasing a voucher from a local business, allowing staff to volunteer activities in paid time or turning the office coffee machine off and grabbing a coffee from the local cafe, the Chinchilla Community Commerce and Industry Inc (CCCI) are encouraging local businesses to support the local economy.

With the current health crisis affecting multiple businesses in town, this week, the CCCI launched their ‘Community Spirit Challenge’ for Chinchilla businesses.

CCCI manager Robyn Haig said the goal of this challenge is to inspire businesses who can to come up with inventive and effective ways to give back to their local community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Businesses are very aware of the large economic impact this is having on our local businesses, which is why it is currently so important that we support each other and do all we can to keep money and positivity circulating in our local community,” she said.

“We know our local community is full of great thinkers, and we want to reach out to them to help our local community at this time.’’

Businesses are able to design a program that works for their own business, so it suits their needs.

They may choose to award an employee of the week award to someone who has made changes as a result of COVID-19 or someone who is supporting their colleagues or someone who is demonstrating excellent workplace hygiene and adherence to new health guidelines or company procedures.

Ms Haig has ensured the CCCI would help promote these participating businesses, awardees and the overall program and each idea will help motivate others to come up with a similar one.

Employees would be supported through a morale boost having their efforts recognised or volunteering at this time, and it will help keep spirits up and give a sense of community pride and common purpose.

One business that has also gotten in involved in challenge is MFE who came up with the idea to come up with a plan to give back to those business’ in a far more challenging position than their own.

Manager Louise McMahon said they’ve implemented a company reward system for their employees which would put money back into these local businesses.

“Each week, we are purchasing a $50 voucher from a local business severely impacted by the current crisis and awarding it to an employee who has held up the values of our business,” she said.

“We purchased this week’s voucher from Mensland Chinchilla with MFE employee of the week being Sheryl Hayward.”

“I know we aren’t the only business doing a project like this, so I challenge other business and individuals who are helping each other out to tell their good story and show off our community spirit”.