CCCI Chinchilla welcomes three new board members

NEW BOARD: Chinchilla Community Commerce and Industry Inc nominated three new board members during their first AGM meeting of 2021. Pic Supplied

The Chinchilla Community Commerce and Industry Inc shuffled their board members and welcomed three new faces who have been long standing members of the Chinchilla community.

The AGM meeting took place at the Chinchilla Club Hotel on Thursday, January 29 – after it was postponed in late 2020 when an internal stealing scandal rocked the organisation.

The board members keen to support the community through their new roles are; Gerard Belgrove from Ainsworth Motors and Machinery, Ray Hicks from Brandon and Associates, and Jenny Acton from Acton Health Pharmacy.

Retaining the president role for a third year, Shannon McDermott said although 2020 had been a tough year due to COVID-19, and a breach of trust from a fellow member, 2021 was shaping up to be a positive and exciting year.

Here’s the new appointed CCCI board members for 2021:

Executive Roles

President: Shannon McDermott (ENZED Surat Basin)

Vice President: Nick King (Intura)

Treasurer: Matthew Burke (EnVision Partners)

Secretary: Robyn Haig (Chinchilla Community Commerce and Industry Inc)

Board Roles

Louise McMahon, (MFE)

Josh Hardimon (WDC)

Gerard Belgrove (Ainsworth Motors and Machinery)

Ray Hicks, (Brandon and Associates)

Jenny Acton (Acton Health Pharmacy)

