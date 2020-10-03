Menu
A man who stole a bright pink sex toy had the offence captured on CCTV.
Crime

Caught on camera: Man steals vibrating sex toy

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
3rd Oct 2020 10:30 AM | Updated: 2:33 PM
A GLADSTONE man who stole a bright pink vibrating penis ring was never getting away with it while security cameras were watching.

Patrick John Schlapfer entered the sex store on January 6, where he removed an "Olympus" ring worth $49, which was out of its packaging for display.

He put the toy into his right pocket and purchased two packets of "sex drops" from the store before leaving.

It was all captured on CCTV.

The 31-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court last week to stealing.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merrilyn Hoskins told the court the stolen sex toy was traditionally used by "men suffering from erectile dysfunction".

She said the item was designed to be used to assist with sexual enjoyment.

Defence lawyer Brandon Selic said his client was willing to pay for the item and asked the court to consider there was no violence involved in this offence.

Schlapfer was convicted and fined $200 and ordered to pay $49 restitution.

