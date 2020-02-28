Menu
SCHOOL RUN CRASH: A school bus heading towards Chinchilla has been involved in traffic incident this morning with a cattle truck.
Cattle truck collides with school bus on Warrego Highway

Zoe Bell
by
28th Feb 2020 9:35 AM
THERE may be a slight delay getting to school for some Chinchilla students this morning, after their bus was ran into by a cattle truck. 

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed the accident happened at 8.42am this morning on the Warrego Highway near MacAlister when the truck clipped the bus.

The spokeswoman confirmed there were children on board the bus as it was travelling to Chinchilla when the crash happened.

No injuries were reported. 

The spokeswoman also confirmed that the truck driver didn't stop. 

More to come...

