Cattle roaming on highway following truck rollover

CATTLE are roaming on the Warrego Highway following a livestock truck rollover near Miles, forcing the road closed.

The incident occurred three kilometres west of Miles on the Dulacca side.

A Queensland Police Services spokeswoman confirmed they received a call from a member of the public shortly after 11am this morning.

The spokeswoman confirmed that the driver is OK however a number of the cattle have been injured.

"This usually means that they will be euthanized," she said.

It is understood the highway will remain closed until the cattle can be safely removed from the road.