CATCH UP: 8 stories you may have missed this week

GOOD NEWS: 8 stories you may have missed this week

OUR news feeds are flooded with information about COVID-19 and the pandemic taking over our communities.

While we will continue to provide you all the latest and up-to-date coronavirus stories, we are also bringing you great news from Chinchilla and the surrounding areas.

Here’s 8 stories you might have missed this week:

1. Surat Basin gas to flow to government-owned generator

GAS from the Surat Basin will flow to Queensland Government-owned power generator CleanCo Queensland under a new agreement announced yesterday.

Under the one-year agreement, Senex will supply CleanCo with 2.55 PJ of natural gas from Project Atlas near Wandoan, starting on January 1, 2021.

2. Car smashes through Western Downs school fence

AS STUDENTS returned to a Miles school this week as coronavirus restrictions eased, a shocking discovery was found smashed through a fence.

3. Cafe fought to provide truckies a safe haven amid COVID-19

SHARPY’S Chinchilla fought to stay open to provide a vital lifeline for truck drivers to be able eat and rest amid COVID-19 restrictions.

When COVID-19 restrictions first rolled out in mid-March roadside eateries, truck lounges and rest stops closed across Australia which left truckies with nowhere to eat, rest or go to the bathroom – until legislation passed on Monday, March 30.

4. Pest Control to ramp up on the Western Downs

Controlling the scourge of wild dogs, feral pigs and weeds will be bolstered on the Western Downs, with Maranoa MP David Littleproud securing $395,200 for council to roll out new pest management programs.

5. 30 things to do 150km from Chinchilla

CHINCHILLA residents are now allowed to travel up to 150km from their homes after restrictions lifted this week. See where you can go and what to do.

6. COVID-19 WEDDING: Chinchilla couple marries amid pandemic

WALKING down the aisle three weeks ago, was like a dream come true for Kate Munsie as she got married in her parents’ garden on the same date they got married.

Although it was different from what she imagined – not surrounded by friends and family because of coronavirus restrictions April 24 – nothing could ruin this bride’s special day.

7. DANCING QUARANTINE: Teacher’s innovative lessons

THERE may have been no music playing or shoes tapping at the Chinchilla Dance Studio for almost nine weeks, but that hasn’t meant the dancing had stopped completely.

The studio was forced to close their doors on March 18 and cancel classes, due to government restrictions in place to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

8. Miles pub owner reveals when venue will re-open

NO BEERS have been served, no gaming has taken place and no pool, darts or cards have been played at the Hotel Australia in Miles for almost two months, and it continues to sit empty for the meantime.

Despite the announcement made by Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk last week stating pubs and restaurants in the state will be open to seat ten customers at a time, pub owner Tracey Gillon doesn’t think it’s financially viable and won’t be reopening her doors.