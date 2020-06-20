CATCH UP: 7 stories you may have missed last week

Nathan Rigg is one of the Chinchilla officers who has recently been using the bikes when on patrol.

OUR news feeds are flooded with information about COVID-19, international politics and the economic catastrophe affecting our communities.

While we will continue to provide you all the latest and up-to-date coronavirus stories, we are also bringing you great news from Chinchilla, Miles and the surrounding areas.

Here are the stories from the Chinchilla News you might have missed this week:

1) A meaningful addition to a local business

NO MATTER if you are a current or past employee of this local business – you are a part of their family. Now RIE Group in Chinchilla have provided a permanent reminder of that.

Understanding that employees are not just a number, Director Elena Short said she wanted to promote that ideal through art.

2) Chinchilla in great position to weather unemployment crisis

CHINCHILLA’S community leaders have weighed in on the news that unemployment has risen to the worst levels in 19 years.

Chinchilla Community Commerce & Industry president Shannon McDermott said unemployment in the Western Downs likely isn’t as high as in other parts of Australia.

3) Chinchilla Race Club kitchen receives an upgrade

THE Chinchilla Race were successful in obtaining a grant from QGC which has allowed them to completely upgrade its on course kitchen facilities.

Club Secretary Kirstin Mitchell said that these facilities will be made available to the public, in coming times, and will assist the various organisations and service clubs who derive benefit through race day participation.

4) Chinchilla police increase their presence in the community

CHINCHILLA police are starting to increase their presence within the community, to help ensure their safety.

This week police have been patrolling the streets on bicycles.

Senior Constable at the Chinchilla station James Leahy said they’ve bikes for four years.

However, due to an increased number of staff joining the team, local police are exploring alternative ways of transport for patrol and not just relying on their cars.

5) Western Downs farewells true blue mate with heart of gold

THE Western Downs farewelled a special resident of 30 years, who had a heart of gold and passed peacefully doing what he loved.

Robert Taylor, 73, affectionately known as Bob the Builder by friends, passed away peacefully in Kogan on Friday, May 29.

The chippy began life in Port Macquarie NSW, growing up with five sisters, and went on to father two children, Simone and Mark Taylor.

6) Gymnasts able to train again

ENTERING the gym jumping with excitement, nothing could wipe the smiles off Chinchilla Gymnastics students as they returned to the gym for the first in 12 weeks.

Students who were previously involved in the club started their make up training sessions this week and will continue next week, before the gym opens to new members in term three starting on July 13.

7) Pub pours first beer since closing doors due to COVID-19

The Chinchilla Commercial Hotel Motel bar opened today for the first time in three months, welcoming new and old faces to the taps for an afternoon coldie.

As COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease throughout the state, Commercial Hotel Sam Lee said he is keen to get back into the swing of things.