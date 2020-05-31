CATCH UP: 10 stories you may have missed this week

OUR news feeds are flooded with information about COVID-19 and the pandemic taking over our communities.

While we will continue to provide you all the latest and up-to-date coronavirus stories, we are also bringing you great news from Chinchilla, Miles and the surrounding areas.

Here are the stories from the Chinchilla News you might have missed this week:

1. Small High School’s Bold Ambitions

MILES State High School will be making major changes to their learning programs over the coming months.

Principal Josette Moffatt said the school will be trying out new technology programs to equip students for the future.

2. Chinchilla Botanic Parkland Turns One

CHINCHILLA’S finest public space has celebrated its first birthday this week.

The Botanic Parklands, which includes a water park, has been a popular destination for the community and tourists alike since its opening last year.

The parklands officially opened on May 28 in 2019 after many years of discussion and planning.

3. Major Update for Chinchilla Highway Works

AS THE Chinchilla Open Level Crossing Upgrade is nearing completion, there are some final hurdles for the community before the roadworks finish.

4. Maranoa MP Speaks Out on Paper Closures and Job Losses

MARANOA MP David Littleproud has expressed his feelings about the closure of several mastheads in the region.

5. First Ground Breaks on Recovery Package Projects

COUNCIL recently awarded the first contracts for footpath and gravel re-sheeting works across the region, with contractors already getting work underway at several locations.

Council spokesman for Works and Technical Services George Moore said works had already commenced in Dalby, Chinchilla, Meandarra and Flinton.

6. Police Investigate Alleged Gaming Fraud

AN INVESTIGATION into an alleged incident of fraud could spell ‘game over’ for one perpetrator.

Chinchilla police sergeant Andrew Irvine said the alleged fraud occurred west of Chinchilla at the locality of Baking Board which involved the alleged offender making a purchases on someone else’s gaming account, using the victims’ credit card without their permission.

7. Chinchilla Girls Feature in New Wedding Cake Book

A CAKE decorator of 50-years, Mary Reid, has gathered many stories about cakes, people and events during that time.

Establishing Merivale Cakes and Crafts, community development has been at the heart of Ms Reid’s endeavours, so when her adventures brought her to Chinchilla, it was a major highlight for her and featured heavily in the book.

8. Major Tara Parkland Redevelopment Fast Tracked

WESTERN Downs Regional Council has secured funding from the Queensland Government to commence a construction project in Tara.

The Tara Lagoon Parklands will be the first major project to be fast tracked as part of Council’s $50 million recovery package.

9. REVEALED: Main Culprits Behind Illegal Developments

FAMILIES and everyday citizens are the main culprits behind unlawful development across the Western Downs, a council report has revealed.

Only a small number of cases are from big developers.

10. Young Mother Escapes Jailtime for Stealing From Friend

A YOUNG mother spent one night in custody for a number of charges, including breaking a bail condition.

She was at a friend’s house for a visit when she took her friend’s wallet from a hiding place in his house on May 17.