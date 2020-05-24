CATCH UP: Eight stories you may have missed this week

OUR news feeds are flooded with information about COVID-19 and the pandemic taking over our communities.

While we will continue to provide you all the latest and up-to-date coronavirus stories, we are also bringing you great news from Chinchilla and the surrounding areas.

Here's eight stories you might have missed this week:

1. Triple tragedy rocks small community

THREE people have died and two others are badly injured after a fiery car crash near Chinchilla on Thursday night.

Emergency services attended the accident at Chinchilla Tara Road in Crossroads at 5.50pm after four men and a woman travelling in a Commodore sedan crashed into a tree and burst into flames.

2. Celebrating our volunteers for National Volunteers Week

THE Western Downs is filled with many dedicated community members who volunteer their time and effort to serve various worthy organisations.

This week National Volunteers Week were those members of the community are celebrated and thanked for all they do.

3. Chinchilla motorists caught in massive speeding blitz

CHINCHILLA police have begun to issue multiple speeding fines, as they see an increasing number of cars on the road due to COVID-19 restrictions easing.

Chinchilla police constable James Leahy confirmed 12 speeding tickets were issued on Monday morning in town.

4. Beauty Salon reopens after COVID-19 restrctions

After sitting at home eagerly watching the news each night to hear about the restrictions changes, Gypsy Rose Brows & Beauty owner Tianna Horswood was excited when she listened to the stage one announcement.

The announcement by Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk that beauty therapy and nail salons were permitted to operate with one person at any one time, meaning the Chinchilla business was able to reopen.

5. How local photographers spent their time in isolation

PHOTOGRAPHERS were just one of the many businesses that we forced to close due to coronavirus restrictions in March, leaving many uncertain at the time of what comes next.

With all previously booked sessions either cancelled or postponed and no new bookings taken for many of the businesses, it was a real loss of income.

Chinchilla photographer Jessie Jones from JS & M Photography said it left her quite overwhelmed, however being forced to stay at home meant she learnt a lesson she might not have otherwise.

6. Women and baby attacked by a dog while walking

A VICIOUS dog attack on a young mother and her one-year-old in Chinchilla has sparked calls for pet owners to be more vigilant.

The mother, who asked us not to use their name, was pushing her son in a pram down Wheeler Street on Saturday at 4.30pm when she was approached by two dogs.

7. Drought Angels receive generous donation

ONE supermarket chain is ensuring not only their local communities stay thriving, but also supporting the backbone of our country.

Cornetts Supermarkets handed over a generous donation to the Drought Angels, Natasha Johnston and Jennifer Gailey today at the Cornetts Supermarkets Oakey Store.

8. Landholders skeptical over gas expansion push

LANDHOLDERS living near gas fields on the Western Downs have expressed concern over the Federal Government's push for more gas wells to boost the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Federal Government and National COVID-19 co-ordination Commission has been set up to help minimise and mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 on jobs and businesses.

NCCC chairman Neville Power said the gas industry is key to Australia's economic recovery.