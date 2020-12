HOUSE FIRE: Emergency services rushed to reports a home in the Western Downs had caught fire. Picture: File

A Western Downs home has collapsed in flames just before fire crews arrived to extinguish it.

Emergency services rushed to the blaze along Burra Burri Rd in Fairyland at 4.54am on December 28.

A South West Fire Communications spokesman said two crews attended, however the “structure was on the ground” by the time they arrived.

The fire was extinguished shortly afterwards.

No patients required assessment or were transported to hospital.