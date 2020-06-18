Casino teen sues over ‘racist’ police altercation

An altercation between police and a young man in Casino.

A CASINO teenager is suing the state of New South Wales, alleging he was assaulted by police last year in what court papers call an "abhorrent and racist" altercation.

The 17-year-old Bundjalung teenager alleged the assault occurred around 12.30am on September 26 last year when he was walking home on the footpath of the main street of town of Casino.

The ABC reports the teen is seeking damages, alleging he was repeatedly battered, falsely imprisoned, suffered damage to his reputation, and a loss of dignity.

Police review into alleged assault

A Statement of Claim filed in the Lismore District Court said the alleged assault was "disgraceful" and "an oppressive abuse of police powers" by officers targeting an Aboriginal boy "for no reason whatsoever".

NSW Police said they were unable to comment on the matter at this time, as it is before the court.

