Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Cars wrecked in dramatic highway crash

Jessica Lamb
by and Luke Mortimer & Jessica Lamb
4th Feb 2020 3:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE elderly people have been taken to hospital suffering from chest pain after a three-car crash on the Gold Coast Highway this morning.

Emergency services were called to the highway at Bilinga, near Gold Coast Airport, after the collision involving three cars about 11.40am.

Two of the cars had their front ends destroyed in the northbound crash, which left one of the vehicles facing the wrong way.

One lane was closed temporarily after the crash.

A man, a member of the public, was seen directing vehicles around the traffic hazard until Queensland Police officers arrived and took over.

Occupants were still inside one of the vehicles shortly after the crash, but it was not clear if they were trapped or were still in the car for another reason.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics took the elderly patients, of an undisclosed age, to Tweed Heads Hospital in a stable condition.

bilinga crash gold coast highwa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        National bus, truck firm collapses with $26 in accounts

        premium_icon National bus, truck firm collapses with $26 in accounts

        Business A ‘rags-to-riches’ business with depots across regional Australia has collapsed and its administrator has issued a bleak report about the company’s future.

        A southwest church becomes the scene of a crime

        premium_icon A southwest church becomes the scene of a crime

        News AN INVESTIGATION has been launched by southwest police officers.

        Cigarettes the target again after another robbery

        premium_icon Cigarettes the target again after another robbery

        News Thieves target local service station - again.

        Chinchilla in for cool change along with rainfall

        premium_icon Chinchilla in for cool change along with rainfall

        News Much needed relief from extremely warm temperatures is on it’s way thanks to a...