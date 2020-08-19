Cars crushed as wall of scaffolding falls

Multiple cars have been crushed and emergency services are on scene after a scaffolding collapse on the NSW Central Coast.

A row of cars have been crushed and there are reports one person has head injuries after a scaffolding collapse in Gosford on the New South Wales Central Coast.

﻿A NSW Police spokeswoman told news.com.au they attended the scene around 3pm on Wednesday along with NSW Ambulance paramedics.

A wall of scaffolding has collapsed at a building site in Gosford. Paramedics treating one person with head injuries, 8+ cars damaged. @abcnews pic.twitter.com/EmWxFuLuJs — Jake Lapham (@JakeLapham) August 19, 2020

Nine reports the incident occurred on the intersection of Gosford's main street - Mann St - and Erina St.

All lanes of Mann St are closed in both directions between Erina St East and Donnison St.

GOSFORD: All lanes of Mann St are closed in both directions between Erina St East & Donnison St due to an emergency services operation. Avoid the area, use a different route & allow extra travel time — Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) August 19, 2020

Scaffold just fell onto a bunch of cars and hit a lady in the head. Gosford baby best city in da world! pic.twitter.com/T0sNciZwnb — Ray (@theorywife) August 19, 2020

@7NewsSydney mann street gosford sent to me by a friend

Cars have been crushed no idea if people have been hurt pic.twitter.com/2atVUkKtUC — Jack Ryan (@JackRya41531458) August 19, 2020