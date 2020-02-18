Carrick Aland is moving to a new location

BIG MOVE: Carrick Aland, one of Queensland's leading rural and small business financial specialists, is moving to a new Chinchilla address next month. Pic: Contributed

BIG MOVE: Carrick Aland, one of Queensland's leading rural and small business financial specialists, is moving to a new Chinchilla address next month. Pic: Contributed

RURAL and small business financial specialists Carrick Aland will be moving to a different location in Chinchilla in March 2020.

The Carrick Aland office will be moving from Bell St to 67-71 Middle St on Monday, March 23.

The new office will be located within the Chinchilla Community Centre - the CCC operates out of the Chinchilla Community ConneXions building and have access to a range of permanent and visiting services designed to aid and support the community.

Director Greg Burton said the relocation from Bell Street will be a critical step for Carrick Aland’s presence on the Western Downs.

“We’re a major financial solutions provider to farmers, families and business owners. Our new Chinchilla location puts us closer to our clients and business partners.”

“The Western Downs region provides an incomparable setting for work, family and community. The diverse range of people and businesses with which we find ourselves working is inspiring.”

“Our move to the Chinchilla Community Centre provides access to modern premises as well as disability access and ample parking available on site.”

“It also recognises and further supports the important role the community centre plays within the Chinchilla community.”

“Our confidence in making this strategic move is underpinned by the positive support we have received from our clients, business partners and the wider community,” Greg added.

Once up and running the office will be open for meetings on Mondays and Fridays between the hours of 9am to 4pm.

Outside of those times, Carrick Aland’s team is readily available to meet clients at their premises or at another suitable location by appointment.

Information and documents can be securely dropped or collected at the Middle Street front reception desk any time from Monday to Friday during the hours of 9am to 4pm.