Carnival to ignite love of netball in the Maranoa

READY, NET, GO: A pass in play at the Maranoa mixed netball fun day which was held in October last year.

READY, NET, GO: A pass in play at the Maranoa mixed netball fun day which was held in October last year.

Netball: One of the fastest growing sports in the Maranoa will play hosts to an Inter District Netball carnival, which is expected to bring significant sporting and economic benefits to the community.

With the Maranoa Netball Association (MNA) hosting the carnival on April 25 and 26, president Wendy Steinhort said the carnival is a great opportunity to give young players exposure to the pathways netball offers in our region.

“We’ve got four teams from Maranoa playing this year. Last year there were over 500 players at each carnival, and we are expecting more this year so it’s going to be a great day,” she said.

“It’s a fantastic experience for them to enjoy working in a team environment, making new friendships and participating in a fun filled day.”

Ms Steinhort said her team are excited that Origin is getting involved and supporting the barbecue for hundreds of players, after Origin Energy and Netball Australia recently announced a new community three-year partnership that will see Origin investing in all levels of the game as community partner for Netball Australia.

Origin’s General Manager, Spring Gully and Denison Asset, Dave Atkin, said he was proud to work for an organisation who supports Australian kids achieve their potential through education, sport and other opportunities.

“Origin’s sponsorship of Netball Australia is a powerful message to everyone that we continue to work hard to identify ways of meaningfully connecting with our communities in which we live and work,” he said.

“We’re working with Netball Australia to support the players, coaches, umpires and volunteers that are the lifeblood of the sport,” CEO of Origin Energy, Frank Calabria said.

Ms Steinhort approached Council for their assistance to provide two temporary courts as to be eligible to host an Inter-District Netball Carnival, the committee must provide a minimum of ten courts at one venue.

The request was supported by Council 8-0, with the costs associated with the provision of temporary line marking and installation of four sleeves for installation of netball posts estimated at $6,000.

The report noted that with netball a fast growing sport in the Maranoa, it is a great opportunity to showcase the magnificent new netball precinct and provide economic stimulus to local businesses.

Ms Steinhort said carnivals like this one are a great platform to ignite the love of netball.

“The sportsmanship of players and the great community atmosphere of a carnival is great. We can’t wait and want everyone to get involved,” she said.

There will be games across all age groups from U12s to Open teams, with all teams and spectators welcome.