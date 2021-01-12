Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Car vs Pole: Dalby rash brings down powerlines. Picture: Heidi Petith
Car vs Pole: Dalby rash brings down powerlines. Picture: Heidi Petith
News

Car vs pole: Serious Dalby crash brings down powerlines

Peta McEachern
12th Jan 2021 8:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Live powerlines were dangerously strewn across Condamine St and Drayton Av this morning after a man crashed into a power pole, tearing it from the ground.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the crash happened at 5.30am on Tuesday, January 12, and that the powerlines and wreckage had been cleaned up by 6.30am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the man was transported to Dalby Hospital in a stable condition.

The extent and nature of the man’s injuries are unknown.

More Stories

dalby crash dalby police queensland amblance service queensland police servce single vehicle car crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brisbane lockdown will end, masks to stay

        Premium Content Brisbane lockdown will end, masks to stay

        News Southeast Queensland’s three day lockdown will come to an end this evening after no new cases were recorded overnight, but many restrictions will remain.

        Information lockdown: govt won't reveal end to restrictions

        Premium Content Information lockdown: govt won't reveal end to restrictions

        Health Lockdown could continue despite zero cases being recorded

        Western Downs comes alive with Australia Day celebrations

        Premium Content Western Downs comes alive with Australia Day celebrations

        News The Western Downs will come alive this Australia Day, as the region comes together...

        REVEALED: Animal cruelty cases across Western Downs towns

        Premium Content REVEALED: Animal cruelty cases across Western Downs towns

        News New data has revealed the number of animal cruelty cases in each Western Downs town...