Car vs pole: Serious Dalby crash brings down powerlines

Live powerlines were dangerously strewn across Condamine St and Drayton Av this morning after a man crashed into a power pole, tearing it from the ground.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the crash happened at 5.30am on Tuesday, January 12, and that the powerlines and wreckage had been cleaned up by 6.30am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the man was transported to Dalby Hospital in a stable condition.

The extent and nature of the man’s injuries are unknown.