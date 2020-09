BREAKING: A CAR has crashed into the back of a fire truck on the Moonie Hwy. Pic: Supplied

BREAKING: A CAR has crashed into the back of a fire truck on the Moonie Hwy. Pic: Supplied

TWO vehicles were involved in a crash on the Moonie Highway, at the Watt Street intersection this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the crash occurred at 9.42am, Monday September 7.

“It looks like a car has ran into the back of a fire truck – it doesn’t seem serious,” she said.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a woman was being treated on scene, although she is in a stable condition.