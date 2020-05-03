Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

Motorist dies after car and truck crash at Oakey

Michael Nolan
by
3rd May 2020 12:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A motorist died after a B-double truck and car crashed at the intersection of Toowoomba Rd and Warrego Highway. 

A Queensland Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said no other patients, including the truck driver, were injured in the crash. 

All lanes of traffic on the Warrego Highway and Toowoomba Rd are blocked. 

Motorists are advised to avoid the area. 

A motorist died after their car collided with a truck at the intersection of Toowoomba Rd and the Warrego Highway, on May 3.
A motorist died after their car collided with a truck at the intersection of Toowoomba Rd and the Warrego Highway, on May 3. Kevin Farmer

 

12.15PM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service paramedics are assessing several patients injured in a car and truck crash. 

The collision occurred shortly after noon, at the intersection of Toowoomba Rd and the Warrego Highway, at Oakey. 

More details to come.

More Stories

crash oakey crash queensland ambulance service toowoomba crash
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Petition to open south west pubs/cafes before cities

        premium_icon Petition to open south west pubs/cafes before cities

        News AN E-PETITION was submitted to Queensland parliament to argue that regional Queensland areas should be able to relax quarantine and isolation rules earlier then the...

        Western Downs has ‘better chance of survival’ through COVID era

        premium_icon Western Downs has ‘better chance of survival’ through COVID...

        News COUNCIL’S massive $50 million recovery package that was approved on Monday has...

        PREMATURE: Community believes less restrictions are too soon

        premium_icon PREMATURE: Community believes less restrictions are too soon

        News WE asked your opinion and heres how you responded. Plus the mayor shares his...