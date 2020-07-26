Car trapped on railway lines after ‘losing control’ west of Miles

A VEHICLE has become trapped on railway tracks west of Miles this afternoon after the driver ‘lost control’ behind the wheel.

A Queensland Police Services spokesman confirmed emergency services were responding to the incident on the Leichardt Highway near the Warrego Hwy to assist the vehicle after the driver struck the railway line.

News believes damage has been done to the crossing signal, a lighting structure, and the crossing itself, and repairs are required to some electronics.

The driver is out of the vehicle, but his condition is unknown.