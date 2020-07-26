Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CRASH: Emergency Services are responding.
CRASH: Emergency Services are responding.
Breaking

Car trapped on railway lines after ‘losing control’ west of Miles

Meg Gannon
26th Jul 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VEHICLE has become trapped on railway tracks west of Miles this afternoon after the driver ‘lost control’ behind the wheel.

A Queensland Police Services spokesman confirmed emergency services were responding to the incident on the Leichardt Highway near the Warrego Hwy to assist the vehicle after the driver struck the railway line.

News believes damage has been done to the crossing signal, a lighting structure, and the crossing itself, and repairs are required to some electronics.

The driver is out of the vehicle, but his condition is unknown.

crash emergency queensland police services western downs roads

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘D---head’ photographed defacing police car outside Dalby pub

        premium_icon ‘D---head’ photographed defacing police car outside Dalby...

        Crime THE man caused more than $200 worth of damage to a police car after a drunken night out.

        YouGov poll: How Queenslanders are coping with COVID

        premium_icon YouGov poll: How Queenslanders are coping with COVID

        News How the COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way Queenslanders work and play

        The LNP’s $15 billion plan to drought proof Queensland

        premium_icon The LNP’s $15 billion plan to drought proof Queensland

        News How the LNP plan to ‘drought proof’ parts of the southwest if they win the October...

        The southwest properties selling for millions

        premium_icon The southwest properties selling for millions

        News FOR the first time in 140 years a Roma property hit the market and sold for...