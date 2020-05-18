Menu
STOLEN: Another car from Chinchilla has been stolen overnight.
Car thieves target another Chinchilla home

Zoe Bell
18th May 2020 4:00 PM
ANOTHER Chinchilla residence was the target of car theft overnight, in what continues to be a growing problem for the community.

Chinchilla police constable James Leahy confirmed that a 2020 model Toyota Hilux was taken from a Windmill Road address between 6pm and 10.45pm last night, May 17.

The vehicle has since been located on Foster Street, Chinchilla just before 9am this morning.

No suspects or arrests have been made at this time and investigations are still continuing.

