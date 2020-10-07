Menu
STOLEN CARS: Two cars were stolen in the district overnight, one in Miles, the other in Chinchilla. Pic: Supplied
News

Car thieves now targeting Miles

Peta McEachern
7th Oct 2020 2:00 PM
A MILES resident woke this morning to find their car missing after it was targeted by thieves overnight.

A Queensland Police spokesman said a grey Hyundai Sonata was stolen from a Daisy St address.

The spokesman said it was stolen between Tuesday night, and early Wednesday morning, October 7.

“The car hasn’t been found - it’s still outstanding at this point in time,” he said.

The spokesman said at this point in time, it isn’t known how the offenders gained access to the vehicle.

A car was also stolen from Chinchilla last night, although the keys were left in the vehicle.

Contact Policelink on 131 444 if you have any information regarding this incident.

