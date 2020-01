STOLEN: Overnight a thief took off with a red Toyota Camry in Miles. Pic: Ahlia Stehbens.

STOLEN: Overnight a thief took off with a red Toyota Camry in Miles. Pic: Ahlia Stehbens.

Queensland Police Service have confirmed a red Toyota Camry was Stolen in Miles from outside a property on Acacia Drive.

The car was stolen between the hours of 10.00pm on Sunday night, and 8.00am Monday morning, January 20.

A spokesman for Queensland Police Service said investigations are continuing into the matter.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the car call Policelink on 131 444.