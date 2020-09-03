Menu
More than 30m of fencing was destroyed when three stolen cars damaged the grounds of a Heatley park.
Crime

Car thieves destroy family park in hoon act

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
3rd Sep 2020 10:19 AM
Police are looking for a group of children who mowed down fencing and tore up grass while driving stolen cars at a popular Townsville park.

Townsville Rapid Action Patrol Group were called to Heatley Park in the early hours of this morning to reports three stolen cars were being driven erratically.

Kirwan Police officer-in-charge Acting Senior Sergeant Devon Cupitt said officers arrived at the park to find the stolen cars parked up with a number of juveniles nearby.

Acting Snr-Sgt Cupitt said the group fled when police arrived.

The extent of the damage was evident in daylight, with black fencing found laying on the ground and tyre marks ripped into the grass.

Witnesses state they saw bits of fencing "flying like dominoes" while the children inside the cars "yahooed and cheered".

Snr-Sgt Cupitt said the stolen cars included a Toyota LandCruiser, a Mazda Bravo and a Mitsubishi Pajero.

He said two of the cars had been stolen from Mount Louisa overnight.

Police are calling on anyone with information, including CCTV, to call Policelink on 13 11 14.

Originally published as Car thieves destroy family park in hoon act

The stolen cars ripped up grass at the parklands and knocked down fencing.
Fencing was knocked down at the park.
