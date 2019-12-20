Car thieves continue to hit Chinchilla

CAR STOLEN: Police are appealing for information on a silver 2011 Kia Optima stolen from Nowland Street in Chinchilla. Pic: Supplied.

CAR STOLEN: Police are appealing for information on a silver 2011 Kia Optima stolen from Nowland Street in Chinchilla. Pic: Supplied.

A SPOKESWOMAN for Queensland Police Service has confirmed a house was broken into on Nowland Street Chinchilla – items were stolen as well as a silver 2011 Kia Optima.

The house was broken into between 10pm Thursday and 6am Friday, December 20.

The criminals broke into the house through a screen door, cutting the mesh away so the lock could be opened with a finger.

Chinchilla Police had advised residents a day earlier (Thursday, December 19) a number of break and enters had been reported in the area overnight.

Police said areas that were targeted included Windmill Road, Dudley Street, Pilkington Street and streets running off Pilkington Street – and to report any information and CCTV footage to police.

GONE: The silver 2011 Kia Optima that was stolen from Nowland Steet in Chinchilla. Pic: Supplied.

Earlier in November when two cars were stolen from Ellem Drive a Chinchilla police spokesman revealed criminals are travelling specifically to Chinchilla to steal cars because the town is known for its relaxed attitude to security.

“Several people known to police have said it’s easier to steal cars in Chinchilla,” the spokesman said.

“We need to work together as a community and make it harder for them - people rarely steal secured cars.”

Urging the community to be more careful, the spokesman said police had been dealing with a wave of car thefts and residents needed to be more vigilant about locking their property.

The latest Queensland Crime Statistics show that in November 2019, 10 cars in Chinchilla had been stolen, broken into, or had items stolen from inside.

If anyone has information that may assist police with the recent break and enters or the stolen Kia Optima call Policelink on 131 444.