Car thieves break into Chinchilla house while owners were home

LOCK UP: Property crime is beginning to rise in Chinchilla after a quiet month, as insecure homes and vehicles are targeted by thieves. Pic: Alistair Brightman

PROPERTY crime is beginning to rise in Chinchilla after a quiet month, as insecure homes and vehicles are targeted by thieves.

A Chinchilla police spokeswoman said a home on Middle St was broken into last night, September 15, while the occupants were home upstairs.

The spokeswoman said about 3am the offenders gained entry through an unlocked back door.

A handbag was taken from the house, although it was found nearby with nothing stolen.

“It’s likely they were looking for car keys,” she said.

On Thursday night, September 10, and into the early hours of Wednesday morning, two cars were stolen, and two homes were targeted during attempted break-ins.

The spokeswoman said a car was stolen from Sheridan St after the keys were stolen from inside an unlocked home – the car was later returned by the offender.

The other car was stolen from Bridgeman Parade, the spokeswoman said the keys had been left in the car.

“The car was found the next morning at Roger St,” she said.

The two break and enters followed the same M.O, with the offenders cutting the flyscreen to try and gain entry.

The spokeswoman said both incidents occurred on Sommerfeld Cres.

Chinchilla police officer-in-charge sergeant Andrew Irvine is urging the community to make sure their home, and vehicles are always locked.

“The community needs to lock up, it will deter offenders,” he said.

“Before you got to bed, get into the habit of making sure everything is locked securely.

“If doors are locked, windows can’t be opened from the outside, and your vehicle is locked with the keys well hidden - the chances of you being a victim of property crime is greatly reduced.

“It’s also a good idea to invest in security scenes.”

Police urge community members to come forward if they see or have seen any suspicious activities, by calling 131 444.