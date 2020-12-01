Menu
ONE DOWN: Teen arrested after late-night Chinchilla car heist. Pic: Supplied
News

Car thief targeted elderly Chinchilla local, stopped with spikes

Peta McEachern
1st Dec 2020 10:30 AM
A SOUTH west crime spree came to an end for one alleged offender who was cornered by police, after stingers were deployed early this morning in Toowoomba.

Police were on the hunt for the 15-year-old boy from Rockville, and his companions, after they allegedly stole a car from Toowoomba, tried to break into a Miles home, stole fuel from a Miles service station, and dumped a stolen car in Chinchilla.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said the Toowoomba teen had been charged with two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, trespass, and burglary.

After allegedly dumping a car in Chinchilla yesterday morning, police believe the boy waited until dark and allegedly targeted an elderly Chinchilla resident, taking off with their Subaru outback.

The spokesman said the young man allegedly broke into a home on Burbank St at 11pm.

“It seems they have gained entry through an unlocked door and taken the car keys which were in an accessible spot,” he said.

“Sadly, offenders seem to be targeting the elderly.

“It’s not about victim blaming, but it is crucial that members of the community make sure their homes and vehicles are secure, with keys well hidden.

“If they don’t have your car keys, your car won’t be stolen.”

Police will allege the boy then travelled back to Toowoomba after a 420km crime spree across the south west, where police deployed road spikes at Taylor and Greenwattle St at 2am.

Police are yet to apprehend the other youths that are alleged to be involved in the crimes.

Call Policelink on 131444 if you have any information regarding these crimes.

