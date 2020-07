EMERGENCY services rushed to Heeney and Glasson St after two vehicles were involved in a crash.

A Queensland Police Spokeswoman said police were on scene at 3.50pm today, July 15, although investigations into the crash weren’t required.

“It involved a small truck and a 4WD vehicle,” she said.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were sent to the scene but luckily no one required treatment.