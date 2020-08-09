Car suspended in tree after crash north of Mackay

Emergency crews are heading to a single vehicle crash at Mount Charlton.

PARAMEDICS are en route to a single-vehicle crash after a car reportedly went over an embankment north of Mackay and is suspended in a tree.

It is understood there are children in the vehicle and at least one person needed medical attention in the incident at Mount Charlton.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the crash occurred just after 2pm after the car missed the bend at Brodies Rd, near Ballantyne's Strawberry Farm.

The incident prompted a multi-crew response including police, paramedics and firefighters heading to the crash site, which is 2.5km from the 100k zone on Calen Mount Charlton Rd.

It is understood the vehicle is off the road and the caller is listening for sirens as there is poor phone reception in the area.

More to come.