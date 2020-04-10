Menu
STOLEN: A car was stolen from Nevell St Chinchilla on Thursday, April 9. Pic: supplied.
News

Car stolen from Chinchilla home after break-and-enter

Peta McEachern
10th Apr 2020 10:41 AM
CHINCHILLA continues to be hit by car thieves with a family waking up to find their home broken into and car missing this week.

A Queensland Police Spokesperson said offenders broke into a property on Nevell St between 4am and 6am on Thursday, April 9.

After entering the house through the back door, the QPS spokesperson said the thieves took off with two wallets, a set of car keys, and a Toyota Kluger.

The silver Toyota Kluger was found later that day at Park St Chinchilla.

No damage to the car was reported.

Chinchilla police officer-in-charge Andrew Irvine said residents need to stay vigilant and make sure their vehicle and premise is locked at all times.

Investigations into the mater are continuing, with police urging community members to come forward if they saw any suspicious activities in early Thursday morning, April 9, and to call 131 444 citing QP2000710908.

