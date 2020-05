SMASHED: As students returned to school this morning for the first time in Term 2, they made a shocking discovery. Pic: Renae Droop

SMASHED: As students returned to school this morning for the first time in Term 2, they made a shocking discovery. Pic: Renae Droop

AS STUDENTS returned to a Miles school this morning as coronavirus restrictions eased, a shocking discovery was found smashed through a fence.

The Chinchilla News understands police were called to the school this morning at 8.37am after a red utility vehicle was found to have crashed through the fence.

More to come…