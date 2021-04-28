Menu
Login
ANOTHER ONE: Fives suspects are being sought by Chinchilla police after they broke into an impound lot on April 24. Picture: File
ANOTHER ONE: Fives suspects are being sought by Chinchilla police after they broke into an impound lot on April 24. Picture: File
Crime

Car part heist: Thieves break into Chinchilla impound lot

Sam Turner
28th Apr 2021 11:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Fives suspects are being pursued by Chinchilla police after they brazenly broke into an impound lot and dismantled a car for its parts.

Three unknown offenders broke into a Chinchilla impound yard of the victim business on the evening of April 24 by cutting a hole in the fence.

A Chinchilla police spokeswoman said the thieves proceeded to jack up a vehicle and removed all four wheels and rims of the car.

It’s understood two more suspects were waiting outside in a car, where the parts were loaded into.

The offenders have then fled from the scene along Boyd Street.

Chinchilla police are investigating, with CCTV footage to be obtained and analysed.

If you have any information in relation to this crime, please contact Policelink on 131 444.

Originally published as Car part heist: Thieves break into Chinchilla impound lot

chinchilla break ins chinchilla crime chinchilla police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dalby Show receives $43k boost from federal government

        Premium Content Dalby Show receives $43k boost from federal government

        News The Dalby and District Show Society along with five other Maranoa organisations will share in vital funding following the harsh impact of COVID-19 in 2020.

        Western Downs Golf Club’s water bill investigated by council

        Premium Content Western Downs Golf Club’s water bill investigated by council

        News A Western Downs Golf Club has asked council to investigate a water bill, with plans...

        PM’s Olympics funding pledge a ‘huge win for Qld’

        Premium Content PM’s Olympics funding pledge a ‘huge win for Qld’

        News Federal Government agrees to fund half Olympic Games costs

        Lives at risk: Major mistake behind QLD’s hospital crisis

        Premium Content Lives at risk: Major mistake behind QLD’s hospital crisis

        Health Experts call for overhaul of Qld’s stressed health system