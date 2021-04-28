ANOTHER ONE: Fives suspects are being sought by Chinchilla police after they broke into an impound lot on April 24. Picture: File

Fives suspects are being pursued by Chinchilla police after they brazenly broke into an impound lot and dismantled a car for its parts.

Three unknown offenders broke into a Chinchilla impound yard of the victim business on the evening of April 24 by cutting a hole in the fence.

A Chinchilla police spokeswoman said the thieves proceeded to jack up a vehicle and removed all four wheels and rims of the car.

It’s understood two more suspects were waiting outside in a car, where the parts were loaded into.

The offenders have then fled from the scene along Boyd Street.

Chinchilla police are investigating, with CCTV footage to be obtained and analysed.

If you have any information in relation to this crime, please contact Policelink on 131 444.

Originally published as Car part heist: Thieves break into Chinchilla impound lot