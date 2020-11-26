Menu
A car has crashed into a palm tree at the corner of Sydney and Gordon St in the Mackay CBD. Picture: Tara Miko
Car mounts footpath, crashes into palm tree in Mackay CBD

Melanie Whiting
melanie.whiting@news.com.au
26th Nov 2020 7:00 AM | Updated: 9:37 AM
A CAR has mounted a footpath and crashed into a tree in the Mackay CBD.

Emergency services were called to the corner of Sydney and Gordon St about 6.35am following reports of a crash outside the Jamaica Blue cafe.

They arrived to find a vehicle completely mounted onto the footpath and a palm tree knocked over only a short distance from the Mackay police station.

A Queensland Police spokesman was unable to provide the cause of the crash at this stage.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the patient was not injured and did not require transport to hospital.

Traffic in the area has not been impacted.

A public bench was ripped out from the ground in the crash.

Council staff have been alerted to clean up the area and the car has been towed from the scene.

