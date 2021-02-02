Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Car hits girl, 11, outside Queensland shopping centre

by Chris Calcino
2nd Feb 2021 12:34 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A PRIMARY school girl is in the fight of her young life after being struck by a car while riding her scooter past a suburban Cairns shopping centre.

Paramedics were called to the Smithfield Shopping Village at the corner of Smithfield Village Dr and O'Brien Rd after reports of a car hitting a child at 4.08pm on Monday.

Two ambulance crews attended the scene, including a critical care paramedic.

The 11-year-old was taken to Cairns Hospital in a stable condition with spinal injury precautions.

A Cairns Hospital and Hinterland Health Service spokesman said the girl remained in a serious but stable condition on Tuesday morning.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed officers attended the scene at the edge of Smithfield and Trinity Park but no charges had been laid by about 10.30am on Tuesday.

It did not appear any complaint had been lodged to police over the incident.

Originally published as Car hits girl, 11, outside Cairns shopping centre

editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RAIDED: Chinchilla man charged with alleged drug offences

        Premium Content RAIDED: Chinchilla man charged with alleged drug offences

        News A Chinchilla man has a date with the courthouse after police raided his at the weekend. Here’s what they found:

        Dad caught driving disqualified twice through Southwest Qld

        Premium Content Dad caught driving disqualified twice through Southwest Qld

        News A man decided to get behind the wheel only over a month after being charged with...

        Chinchilla locals who visited Perth must isolate

        Chinchilla locals who visited Perth must isolate

        Health FREE STORY: Chinchilla locals who visited Perth and parts of Western Australia...

        ‘Shouldn’t have happened’: Deputy Premier on youth crime

        Premium Content ‘Shouldn’t have happened’: Deputy Premier on youth crime

        Politics Deputy Premier admits ‘failings’ in approach to youth crime