Car found crashed and deserted

CRASH: Police responded to reports of an abandoned car on Chinchilla Wandai Rd. Pic: Steve Otton

TODAY an abandoned car that appeared to have crashed was found by police on Chinchilla Wandai Rd near Durong.

Police became aware of the abandoned white Toyota Prado at 11am, Sunday April 5, and placed a 'police aware' sticker on the vehicle.

A spokesman for Queensland Police Service said it's possible the car crashed, or was merely driven off the road.

"It has veered off the road on the north side, it has gone a couple of meters off the side of the road," the spokesman said.

The spokesman said at this stage it is not known if the car was stolen, or where the occupants of the car are.

The was no reportted damage to the vehicle.