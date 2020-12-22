Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A small car rolled onto its roof after hitting a parked boat on Maroubra St, Maroochydore. Picture: Tina Holmstrom
A small car rolled onto its roof after hitting a parked boat on Maroubra St, Maroochydore. Picture: Tina Holmstrom
News

Car flips onto roof after hitting parked boat

Tegan Annett
22nd Dec 2020 7:30 AM | Updated: 9:22 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A small car flipped onto its roof after crashing into a parked boat on a quiet suburban Coast road on Tuesday morning.

A woman in her 20s, the only person in the vehicle, was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after the crash as a precaution.

The Maroubra St Maroochydore crash was reported shortly before 6am.

Neighbours ran out onto the street after hearing the crash to find the car sitting on its roof in the middle of the street.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, police and ambulance crews were called to the scene.

A Queensland Police spokesman said it was a minor crash where the driver had hit a parked boat.

He said the driver was not injured.

boat car crash editors picks maroochydore queensland police services
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paramedics rush to Warrego Hwy rollover in Miles

        Premium Content Paramedics rush to Warrego Hwy rollover in Miles

        News Emergency services have assessed a woman after she rolled her vehicle along the Warrego Hwy. MORE DETAILS:

        Dalby teen celebrates 19th birthday with arrest

        Premium Content Dalby teen celebrates 19th birthday with arrest

        Crime A Dalby court heard the teenager swore at and obstructed police following an...

        80+ PHOTOS: Chinchilla racegoers dressed to impress

        Premium Content 80+ PHOTOS: Chinchilla racegoers dressed to impress

        News Punters from the Western Downs and beyond hit the Chinchilla racecourse in style...

        Border mayhem: Two-hour delays, 16km of congestion

        Premium Content Border mayhem: Two-hour delays, 16km of congestion

        Health Queensland shuts border to Greater Sydney as cases hit 83