Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A car has rolled on the Cunningham Highway, Blackstone. Photo: Ebony Graveur
A car has rolled on the Cunningham Highway, Blackstone. Photo: Ebony Graveur
Breaking

Car flips on highway, blocks traffic

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
18th Nov 2020 1:29 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A PATIENT suffering a sore leg and shoulder pains did not require hospitalisation following a crash on the Cunningham Hwy.

At 12.04pm a Mitsubishi Pajero rolled onto its side on the highway in Raceview, blocking the right lane eastbound.

A car has rolled on the Cunningham Highway, Blackstone. Photo: Ebony Graveur
A car has rolled on the Cunningham Highway, Blackstone. Photo: Ebony Graveur

Two ambulance crews, a fire crew and police rushed to the scene but a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics determined the patient did not require transport to hospital.

The patient complained of a sore leg and shoulder pains.

A Queensland Police Spokeswoman confirmed the blocked lane had since been cleared and no longer impacted traffic.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

highway crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council form crucial alliance to ensure water security

        Premium Content Council form crucial alliance to ensure water security

        Council News A VITAL water alliance has been struck by the Western Downs Regional Council to protect the future of water within the region for years to come. MORE DETAILS:

        Three men hospitalised after crashing into tree

        Premium Content Three men hospitalised after crashing into tree

        News MULTIPLE men rushed to Miles Hospital for injuries after their car crashed into a...

        How to raise an Origin star

        Premium Content How to raise an Origin star

        Sport HERE’S what life was like for Maroons star Kurt Capewell’s mum while supporting his...

        Tiny toddlers travel two hours for first ever little athletics

        Premium Content Tiny toddlers travel two hours for first ever little...

        Sport KIDS as young as three years old got the opportunity to be a part of a competitive...