Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A car has crashed on to its roof on the walkway near Icebergs at Bondi Beach. Picture: Mark Morri
A car has crashed on to its roof on the walkway near Icebergs at Bondi Beach. Picture: Mark Morri
News

Car crashes down cliff at Bondi Beach

15th Jan 2020 2:08 PM

A car has gone down a cliff at the iconic Bondi Icebergs.

Emergency services were called to Notts Ave at Bondi Beach about 10.45am after reports a car had left the road.

Police found a small SUV had gone through a guard rail and flipped on to its roof and on to the ground below.

The luxury Range Rover was winched off the walkway by a tow truck about 12.30pm.

 

The car rolled down through the guardrail. Picture: Adella Beaini
The car rolled down through the guardrail. Picture: Adella Beaini

 

No one was in the car at the time. Picture: Mark Morri
No one was in the car at the time. Picture: Mark Morri

Police have been told two cars had been involved in a minor accident and as the drivers were exchanging details, one of the vehicles rolled forward.

No one was inside the vehicle at the time and no pedestrians were injured.

Notts Ave was closed and police urged people to avoid the area during the recovery operation.

 

bondi bondi beach sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COURT WRAP UP: Marijuana busts, drug driving, abusing police

        premium_icon COURT WRAP UP: Marijuana busts, drug driving, abusing police

        News Here are the people that faced St George court and the outcome of their cases.

        Driver pays price for crashing car into someone’s property

        premium_icon Driver pays price for crashing car into someone’s property

        News A man who consumed approximately 18 beers before getting behind the wheel of car...

        Judge: ‘Do you want to spend your last years known as a thief?’

        premium_icon Judge: ‘Do you want to spend your last years known as a...

        News A 74-year-old has been caught stealing farming equipment from a private farming...