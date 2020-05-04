Menu
GET TRAINING: Capability workshops will enhance small businesses in the building and construction industry.
Capability workshops to help small businesses become competitive

Meg Gannon
4th May 2020 10:00 AM
SMALL businesses wanting to expand their market and abilities have been invited to participate in capability workshops, specialising in the building and construction industry.

Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprises (TSBE) have teamed up with Construction Skills Queensland (CSQ) to deliver the workshops in support of small and medium-sized enterprises.

The targeted half-day workshops will be delivered in Toowoomba, Dalby, Chinchilla, Miles, Roma and Pittsworth.

TSBE Energy and Infrastructure General Manager, Lance MacManus, said small businesses were the backbone of the strong construction sector in the southwest.

“Ensuring they have access to information, support and experience helps these small businesses be competitive, agile and profitable to help win the next job; it ensures these businesses can then employ more apprentices, support staff and benefit the wider community,” said Mr MacManus.

CSQ Chief Executive Officer Brett Schimming said CSQ’s Small Business Program recognises the vital role that small businesses play in regional economies.

“Small businesses create jobs, employ apprentices and trainees, provide a supply chain of skilled workers to meet the demands of larger projects and generally support economic growth and regional development,” Mr Schimming said.

“The Small Business Program is enabling CSQ to partner with organisations such as TSBE to specifically target and support small to medium operators in Queensland’s building and construction industry,” he said.

The workshops will cover a variety of topics including estimating, tendering, quoting, contract management, financial and budgeting skills, legislation, regulation and codes advice, as well as digital skills and systems, marketing and business development.

Participants will also receive direct access to support after the session, with an online learning portal and a two-hour follow up session.

The workshops are expected to start in August, with a determination to be made closer to the date on whether they will be delivered in person or via a webinar format.

More information will be available soon but to express interest in a workshop, please contact Hayley Hoefler at hayley@tsbe.com.au.

