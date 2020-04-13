Adrian Dami threatened to eat and rape his victim.

A SELF-confessed "cannibal" threatened to rape, kill and eat his victims in a terrifying attack.

Adrian Dami, 24, robbed two people for alcohol and money and told his victims he was a cannibal.

The Townsville District Court heard on April 26, 2019 Dami and his co-accused, entered the Garbutt Dan Murphy's store.

The two men walked to the rear of the store where Dami grabbed a bottle of liquor.

Dami shoved the bottle down his pants as his co-accused distracted a woman staff member.

As Dami attempted to leave the store the staff member confiscated the bottle of liquor so Dami grabbed her arm and pushed her into the counter.

Shortly afterwards, Dami and his co-accused approached two men shopping at another nearby liquor store.

Dami grabbed one of the men, pinned him to the car and held his forearm to his chest and threatened to kill him if he didn't hand over his alcohol and wallet.

Crown Prosecutor Aaron Dunkerton said Dami then pinned the other man to the car and held his forearm to his chest and told him he was a cannibal and would rape, murder and eat him if he told anyone what had happened.

Dami was arrested by police a short time later with the stolen goods and declined to be interviewed.

Dami pleaded guilty to one count of common assault and two counts of robbery with actual violence.

Defence Barrister Travis Schmitt said his client had a problem with alcohol abuse and had been drinking the day of the offence.

Judge Brad Farr made reference to victim impact statements that were presented to the court.

"Robbery is a serious offence and you have committed two of them," he said.

"The female complainant suffered emotionally and psychologically as a consequence from your behaviour."

Dami was sentenced to 23 months jail with immediate parole due to the 124 days already spent behind bars.

