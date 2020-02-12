Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police found one-metre high cannabis plants growing at a home today.
Police found one-metre high cannabis plants growing at a home today.
Crime

Cannabis one metre high

by Alan Quinney
12th Feb 2020 4:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 44-year-old Caboolture South man has been arrested and will appear in court next month on a number of drug charges.

He will appear in the Caboolture Magistrates Court on March 10 on charges of producing, trafficking and supplying a dangerous drug and possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with a drug offence.

Police from the Moreton Bay Tactical Crime Squad attended an address at Skyreach St, Caboolture today, and executed a search warrant at a commercial unit.

They alleged they located an extensive hydroponics set-up where they found 18 cannabis plants approximately one metre high.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community remember the man who changed Chinchilla

        premium_icon Community remember the man who changed Chinchilla

        News Lindsay Marsden crammed as much as humanly possible into his life but still poured his heart and soul into everything he did.

        Weir goes from 24% to 124% in a matter of weeks

        premium_icon Weir goes from 24% to 124% in a matter of weeks

        News The recent downpours have provided so much needed relief from the dry conditions.

        Rain pushes back Warrego Hwy roadworks

        premium_icon Rain pushes back Warrego Hwy roadworks

        News There is no end in sight for the Chinchilla roadworks along the Warrego Highway as...

        Major drilling for project due to commence near Tara

        premium_icon Major drilling for project due to commence near Tara

        News Work for the Kumbarilla Project will commence in April 2020.