Candidate wants to give region what they ‘deserve’

NEW FACE: Glenn Shipway is the latest to put his hand up to run for council.

AS A long-time local and committed member of the Western Downs community, Glenn Shipway knows that creating a happy community is not only about providing the people what they want, but what they “deserve”.

A close connection to the Western Downs community and 20 years of working in the public service is the experience Mr Shipway wants to bring to the table if voted into council at next month’s Local Government elections.

Mr Shipway spent over 20 years working as a solicitor, before he retired in 2017 and moved to a more community-based volunteer role.

He lived in Chinchilla for three years and was awarded the 2020 Dalby Volunteer of the Year at this year’s Australia Day ceremony, and is the president of the Western Downs Friends of the Libraries group.

Mr Shipway has also been a member of the Lions club for 28 years, and is currently on the board of the group.

It’s his experience working in law and dealing with the people in Dalby that he said he believed made him a suitable candidate for the Western Downs Regional Council.

“I’ve got the ability to help the people of Dalby with my legal knowledge and my business expertise,” Mr Shipway said.

“I’ve got that ability and I’d like to apply that towards local government.”

For Mr Shipway, being a suitable councillor meant putting the community first.

“My job would be to guide council, make decisions after considering them very carefully, and when making decisions the benefit for the community must be one of the first considerations,” he said.

“It’s no good making a decision that is very good financially which achieves the result but isn’t satisfactory to the people because of the way it affects the community.

“Liveability is one of the Western Downs Regional COuncil’s aims on their mission statement. I can see that council has been doing that, but I’d like to see it extended further.”

Mr Shipway praised the Western Downs Regional Council for their work eliminating debt, but said if it were to benefit the community significant funds need to be spent.

“I’d like to see that if there are funds that need to be spent the way they are spent, I think that if debt has to be incurred again, for a good purpose, then there’s no problem being in debt as long as it’s manageable,” he said.

“I have been impressed with the way council has eliminated debt.

“But circumstances in the future might require that debt is incurred to achieve what council needs to achieve.

“And with historically low interest rates, often times, that is when the debt should be incurred, to build infrastructure rather than relying on your own resources and then borrowing when interest rates are high.”

Mr Shipway said he believed he has the ability to be an advocate for all people in the Western Downs.

“You have to be reactive to things as they occur, and then proactive when you can see that things need to be done,” he said.

“I’m not going in making a lot of promises because that’s not my responsibility. My responsibility as a councillor is to ensure that decisions are made that council can carry into effect.

“I’ve got the training and the confirmed ability to make decisions which have considerable effect on the future of the individual people and groups of people as a whole.”