Candidate prepared to be a voice for the ‘little guys’

FRESH EYES: Celeste Nelson is throwing her hat in the ring for Western Downs Regional Council.

SINCE living in Jandowae, Celeste Nelson has always tried to be a voice for the “little guys” – the smaller towns in the Western Downs that she believes sometimes miss out when it comes to large decisions in the region.

Ms Nelson is planning on raising her voice to represent the little towns by running for council in the upcoming local government elections.

Having been the president of the Jandowae Business Group for the last four years, her first real taste of leadership was some time ago when she was tasked with setting up a town meeting after an influx of bats was causing a disturbance in Jandowae.

Ms Nelson has continued this advocacy for her town and now hopes to bring a fresh set of eyes and a fire in her belly as she runs for council.

The most important change Ms Nelson wants to make is to create equal opportunities for all towns in the Western Downs.

“I just think it’s time that all of our smaller towns have a voice,” she said.

: I’d just like equity for all the community.

“It’s not about giving everyone exactly the same things, it’s about making everyone successful and giving everyone what they need to be successful.”

Ms Nelson praised the work done by the current council, but recognised the changes that need to be made over the course of the next four years.

“At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what the issues are, I will be transparent with the community,” she said.

“I will cover the issue with equity for all the community and I will go into it with the community in mind. They council has changed and the community isn’t having a voice … I see that actually being a problem at the moment.”

Ms Nelson pledged to assist the community in the areas of water security and drought resilience. A lack of volunteers, especially in light of some of the challenges the region has faced relating to drought and floods, is another issue Ms Nelson has identified and has promised to rectify.

Having lived in a town she believes hasn’t always had a voice, she wants to make communication a top priority.

“I think community consultation is one massive issue,” she said.

“I believe that our region is a great region and I’m excited about being a part of that future if I was voted in, but I think that to have a good wholesome region we need to look at our little towns.

“I’ve got a ‘get stuff done’ attitude and I will get the job done. I have seen that so many times the little communities do miss out, and that’s not fair.

“I’ve got the passion, I’ve got the drive, and I’ve got the enthusiasm to get things done.”