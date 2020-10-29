Candice Warner opens up on home life after SAS bombshell

Being strict is the only way Candice Warner says she can manage life as a mum to three daughters with her husband on the road much of the year.

The wife of Australian cricketer David Warne believes routine is key to a successful and happy life at home.

"I am quite a strict mother," she told The Daily Telegraph.

Candice and David Warner at Melbourne’s The Olson in February. Picture: Kelly Defina/Getty Images

"I feel like I need to be, I need to have my kids in that routine and be strict because a lot of the time my husband is away and I am pretty much a single mother. For me, being organised so the kids know when dinner is, bath, book, bed, it just works for us. It is not for everyone but for me, I have found that is what works best."

Warner, 35, and her daughters Ivy, six, Indi, four, and 16-month old Isla enjoyed a pampering session at the headquarters of Australian label Grace Loves Lace this week, launching the brands kids range, Grace Mini.

"I have to have that routine because David is away so much and being a mum isn't easy just juggling and finding that balance," she said, adding that the couple wouldn't be having any more children.

Candice Warner with her daughters Isla, 16 months, Ivy, 6, and Indi, 4, at the Grace Loves Lace Sydney headquarters. Picture: Justin Lloyd.

"No more kids. I always thought that I would like four but now having three and being on my own, it has its challenges and I don't want to get to the point where I take my exhaustion or frustration out on my kids."

It has been a huge couple of weeks for Warner, who is one of the standout stars of hit new reality show, SAS Australia, in which celebrities are put through their paces in a gruelling and controversial Special Forces selection course.

The show sparked a feud with publicist Roxy Jacenko, with the pair no longer friends, and this week she spoke for the first time about her brief dalliance with footballer Sonny Bill Williams when she was in her early 20s.

"I have learnt I don't need to have that wall or that guard up all of the time," she said. "I have always used that as a coping mechanism and a way to deal with situations. I have learnt I don't have to always be that tough hard person, I can be vulnerable at times and it is still okay. It is a relief but it is also a bit scary because I have never been that person."

Candice Warner with her husband David.

Grace Loves Lace meanwhile is one of Australia's top fashion success stories. Stocked across the globe, the bridal label is a favourite among celebrities.

Grace Mini is a first for the brand, which has made a sustainable collection out of offcuts from its wedding dresses.

"I'm big on not creating something for the sake of creating something so despite being asked for flower girl dresses for the last nine years," Grace Loves Lace founder Megan Ziems said.

"It only became a thing for me since having so many little girls in my life. I'm a mother of boys, but I'm a godmother and surrounded by so many incredible little girls that have been the inspiration for this.

"I hadn't been able to buy them dresses that were luxurious and unique, let alone made locally. So it was a bit of a lightbulb moment to further reduce our waste fabrics and put them to good use, whilst creating pieces that little girls would feel proud, special and comfortable in."

Candice Warner with her daughters Indi, 4, Ivy, 6, and Isla, 16 months. Picture:Justin Lloyd

Ziems added that she wouldn't have gone ahead with the Grace Mini collection had it nto been sustainable.

"We already design and manufacture with minimal waste in mind, all done in our Aussie studio," Ziems said. "But this is another opportunity to fill a gap in the market, raise awareness for Australian manufacturing and that education piece around where clothes are made, and to use our luxurious off cuts."

Originally published as Candice Warner opens up on home life after SAS bombshell