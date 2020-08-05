CANCELLED: Tara Folk Music Festival has been canned

FAMILY FUN: DUST off your boots and get ready for a weekend of camping of music – The Tara Folk Music Festival is back on. Photo: Dannika Bonser

AS THE coronavirus pandemic sparks up for a second wave down south, and cases begin to pop up in Queensland, organisers of the Tara Folk Music Festival said the risk wasn't worth it.

Event organiser Tim Galli, 66, had postponed the event earlier on in the year, and only recently decided to go-ahead - but now he's had to make the heart dropping decision to pull the pin on the festival entirely.

"I had consultations with the Wieambilla South Country Club and we've been monitoring the coronavirus, but it's gone downhill a bit, especially down in Victoria and New South Wales, and the closest case was announced in Toowoomba," Mr Galli said.

"I already postponed the event once, and thought it might be a bit much to turn around and postpone it again because people would just lose heart.

"So we decided to steer in the direction of caution because a lot of people are moving around, and people travel from district to district to get to our festival so it's just safer to cancel it."

Mr Galli said it was an extremely tough decision to make but at the end of the day the risk of coronavirus is too high and the health and safety of the community is paramount.

"We decided it wasn't worth it, and we were thinking about postponing it but then we wouldn't know until when, so we just have to play it by ear now," he said.

The Tara Folk Music Festival is a community event that has been running for seven years, giving inspiring musicians a platform to perform in front of a nonjudgmental and relaxed crowd.

"It's getting bigger and better every year and unfortunately the coronavirus sort of killed it this year," Mr Galli said.

"It's a festival for anyone who plays, people who just like music, and to meet other musicians.

"It's a family friendly atmosphere, a great place for someone who is learning or is new to music, it's a very non-threatening environment and there's a lot of encouragement.

"Hopefully we will be up and running next year, and it will be bigger and better."