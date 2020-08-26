Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Falls Festival has been cancelled.
Falls Festival has been cancelled. Marc Stapelberg
News

CANCELLED: Shock decision on Falls Festival Byron Bay

Javier Encalada
by
26th Aug 2020 9:02 AM | Updated: 9:46 AM

FALLS Festival Byron Bay has been cancelled for 2020.

Organisers confirmed the news today, saying that "given the current status of things and border restrictions in place, it won't be possible to hold Falls Festival in our regular New Year's timeframe."

"As we work with government stakeholders and key agencies to get Falls Festival back in the calendar, as always your safety is our priority," they said.

"Consider this a raincheck and please know we will be back with more information as it comes to hand."

The Northern Rivers leg of the festival is held annually at North Byron Parklands in Yelgun.

Falls Festival 20/21 was meant to be the 28th version of the event.

More to come.

byron bay falls festival
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Why the Tara pool meeting was postponed

        Premium Content REVEALED: Why the Tara pool meeting was postponed

        News COUNCIL has revealed why the community consultation meeting for the Tara Pool Masterplan was postponed.

        Former Dalby serviceman the first in region to receive war medal

        Premium Content Former Dalby serviceman the first in region to receive war...

        Rural THE 97-year-old veteran remembers riding his bike three hours to Toowoomba to...

        How you can have your say in Chinchilla’s future

        Premium Content How you can have your say in Chinchilla’s future

        News A NEW survey will invite Chinchilla residents to submit their ideas on how to build...

        Warrego MP to review region’s landscape management laws

        Premium Content Warrego MP to review region’s landscape management laws

        Rural THE move will support regional jobs, and protect valuable farming land in the...