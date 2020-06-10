CANCELLED: Roma Rugby League calls off 2020 season

NO BALL: The Roma and District Rugby League have called off the 2020 season.

RUGBY LEAGUE: There will be no rugby league in Roma and the surrounding districts this season, after the committee made the decision to pull the pin on the 2020 fixture.

Roma and District Rugby League president Peter Flynn said the league had made the decision alongside all clubs to abandon the 2020 senior fixture, due to the restrictions and other matters related to the COVID-19 virus.

The decision has followed the announcement that neighbouring Toowoomba and District Rugby League would not proceed with games. Last week, the St George Saints announced that no matter what the committee decided this week, they would not play.

In the end, five of the league’s six clubs indicated they were not prepared to play.

“Our main concern was the amount of work playing within coronavirus restrictions would put on our limited number of volunteers,” Flynn said.

“They would need to clean, disinfect, and also look after the limited number of patrons who may be able to come in to make sure they are socially distanced.

“Also, the first aid requirements would be a lot stricter than normal.”

Flynn said they had held off on the decision to see if crowd restrictions would be further eased, but needed to make the call sooner, rather than later.

“If we did play, that season would go into October, and last year we had three days above 40,” Flynn said.

“We can’t play in that heat, we had to take that health concern into consideration as well.”

Flynn said he had waited until clubs had made their own decision rather than the executive making one, but the majority were not prepared to play this year.

“QRL did a survey and in general most players wanted to play, but when they saw the restrictions that would come with playing, they were prepared to forego the season,” he said.

It’s hoped the RDRL will be able to resume a normal season in February or March next year, and in the meantime wished the region’s junior players all the best.

“I’m very complementary of junior rugby league for trying to get their season up and running,” he said.

“They have greater access to volunteers with parents.”