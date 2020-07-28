CANCELLED: Pin pulled on massive Chinchilla 2020 sporting event

THE prestigious Chinchilla Grandfather Clock Campdraft competition will not be going ahead in 2020, with the Chinchilla Campdrafting committee pulling the pin over coronavirus fears.

CANCELLED: The 2019 Grandfather Clock Campdraft in Chinchilla. Pic: Peta McEachern

Chinchilla Campdraft committee secretary Jackie Jewell said the tough decision was made to ensure the safety of the community.

“It was super disappointing to have to cancel our annual Grandfather Clock Campdraft, but we are not alone, a lot of other events have also been cancelled,” Ms Jewell said.

“After a lot of deliberation, our committee’s decision to cancel the (event) has been made in the best interest of our community, our committee members and their families, our sponsors, cattle donors, and also our competitors.”

CANCELLED: Riders wait by the sidelines at the 2019 Grandfather Clock Campdraft in Chinchilla. Pic: Peta McEachern

Ms Jewell said it would have proved a massive feat to go ahead with the event which draws in 400 plus visitors to Chinchilla from across Australia.

“Local business will miss out on additional revenue that comes to town each year with our annual event,” she said.

“The Australian Campdraft Association has worked hard with the Queensland Government at implementing an approved industry plan to allow the sport of campdrafting to commence again, but there is a lot of extra work involved to meet all the regulations set by the government.”

Although the event has been cancelled the committee hopes to organise a smaller event.

“The committee are still hopeful that we may be able to run something on a smaller scale later this year, maybe a one-day event with competitors from the local region,” Ms Jewell said.

CANCELLED: Committee President Greg Lithgow at the 2019 Grandfather Clock Campdraft proudly supporting the events sponsors. Pic: Peta McEachern

Committee President Greg Lithgow said during the pandemic it’s up to everyone to do their part in ensuring the safety of the community by doing the right thing.

“It’s up to all of us,” Mr Lithgow said.

“As much as we may like to think so, sport isn’t essential - the health our family and the community is more important than sport.”