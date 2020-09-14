CANCELLED: Iconic Melon Fest falls victim to COVID

COVID CANCELS EVENT: Chinchilla’s Melon Fest has been cancelled by its organisers due to the coronavirus. Picture: Adam Head

THE 2021 instalment of the world famous Chinchilla Melon Festival has been cancelled due to the pressures of coronavirus restrictions.

Held every two years in February, more than 20,000 punters flock to the Western Downs to partake in one of the most unique food festivals in Australia.

The festival took to social media this morning to deliver the devastating news.

“We are very sad to announce that the 2021 Festival has been cancelled due to COVID,” the statement said.

“But never fear, we will be back, bigger and better than ever!”



Earlier this year Melon Fest committee president Doug McNally as much as the committee wanted to run the festival, it wasn’t their decision to make.

“Our plan is to proceed with the festival in 2021, but obviously there are a lot of things in play at the moment, with federal and state government recommendations around the virus,” Mr McNally said.

“We believe we can put the festival together in a very short period of time, we have a lot of experience putting the festival together, it‘ll only take us a few months if we get the go ahead.”

Mr McNally said it‘s unlikely the date will be pushed back as the festival is highly dependant on the melon industry, and supporting local growers.

“Unfortunately it‘s run around the melon industry and the melon being available in February, it would cost a lot to import melons to Chinchilla for the festival but that is something we could possibly do if we had to,” he said.