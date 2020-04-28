CANCELLED: Chinchilla Garden Competition

SEPTEMBER is set the be less vibrant this year as the Chinchilla Garden Competition has been cancelled, rendering community members unable to showcase the flowers and produce they've been nurturing for the past year.

It is but another local tradition fallen by the wayside due to the coronavirus pandemic, Chinchilla Horticultural Society assistant secretary Doreen Marsden said it is a most regretful decision.

"In going forward, our future meetings, because of the restrictions now placed on us due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be cancelled until further notice," she said.

"Reluctantly we decided at our last meeting that also, due to the above circumstances, the annual Chinchilla Garden Competition usually held in September, will regretfully be cancelled this year.

"No doubt, because of the isolation directive, many will have been busy in their gardens and they should all take a picture later on, so please keep your efforts going and at we can at least enjoy them from a distance."

Chinchilla Horticultural Society secretary Yvonne Wolski said as people are getting more involved with gardening due to the coronavirus she would love to see more people signing up to be become members of the Horticultural Society.

"It'd be great to have some fresh faces other then us oldies, some fresh blood would be good," she said.

"Even if you're just growing veggies you can get involved, we have section for that and fruit trees."