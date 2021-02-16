Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Maryborough's Happy Days Diner has created an 18 inch monster hotdog with help from Bakery on Alice.
Maryborough's Happy Days Diner has created an 18 inch monster hotdog with help from Bakery on Alice.
News

Can you finish Maryborough's monster hotdog challenge?

Carlie Walker
16th Feb 2021 4:00 PM | Updated: 6:43 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It's a challenge that's more than a mouthful.

Maryborough's Happy Days Diner has created an 18 inch monster hotdog with help from Bakery on Alice.

Now the question is, who can finish the whopper hotdog that has been newly christened the Dogfather?

The community was asked to help name the '50s themed restaurant's new creations, with dozens of comments streaming in.

Maryborough's Happy Days Diner has created an 18 inch monster hotdog with help from Bakery on Alice.
Maryborough's Happy Days Diner has created an 18 inch monster hotdog with help from Bakery on Alice.

According to a spokeswoman from the restaurant, no one has finished one on their own - yet.

If you're able to eat the monster hotdog - and keep it down - the prize is a stubby cooler and 20 Diner Dollars to spend at Happy Days.

The restaurant is open every day except public holidays.

maryborough restaurant
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: 20 most popular baby names for every region

        Premium Content FULL LIST: 20 most popular baby names for every region

        Parenting Here are the 10 most popular names for girls and boys for every region across Queensland. SEE THE INTERACTIVE

        Drug trafficker stole farmer’s tractor key as ‘prank’

        Premium Content Drug trafficker stole farmer’s tractor key as ‘prank’

        Crime A young Western Downs man on a suspended sentence for trafficking drugs breached...

        PHOTOS: Truck crashes into moving train in Dalby

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Truck crashes into moving train in Dalby

        News Emergency services rushed to reports a prime mover had crashed into a train at a...

        Chinchilla man arrested after allegedly assaulting security guard

        Premium Content Chinchilla man arrested after allegedly assaulting security...

        Crime A Chinchilla man has a date with court after allegedly assaulting a security guard...